Mayor King-Chan inspects key areas ahead of ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan | Futch Anthony Inso

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan, together with the city Technical Working Committee, conducted an ocular inspection on Monday, January 26, 2026, as part of preparations for the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026 Opening Ceremony and related meetings scheduled from January 26 to 30, 2026.

The ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026 will feature performances by leading Philippine artists, including Lapu-Lapu Arnis de Abanico and the Lapu-Lapu Performing Arts Group.

The event will be attended by His Excellency President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The mayor visited key areas to verify readiness and adherence to preparation plans.

READ: ASEAN tourism chiefs meet in Cebu to align policies, boost growth

The inspection covered major routes affected by ASEAN-related activities, including the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Liberty Shrine, Mactan Expo Center, and the Punta Engaño Access Road.

The team monitored ongoing activities, including the installation of the dome tent, repainting and beautification of the Datu Lapulapu Monument, improvement of circumferential and center islands, drainage cleaning, and the clearing of dead posts and dangling wires.

The Department of Tourism installed ASEAN tarpaulins, while the city government installed electronic billboards in Barangay Pajo to welcome ASEAN leaders and delegates.

King-Chan also inspected preparations at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan, which will serve as the venue for the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026 Opening Ceremony.///

READ: MAP to assert ‘dynamic’ role in Asean 2026 summit

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