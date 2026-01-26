CABC 3rd Mortabond Cup tips off with triple-header

Team captains, organizers, and the muses of the CABC 3rd Mortabond Cup pose for a group photo. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Architects Basketball League (CABC) officially opened its 3rd Mortabond Cup last Sunday at the Game Changer Sports Facility in Mandaue City, rolling out a three-game bill to kick off the tournament.

Defending champion Duraplas Lite wasted no time getting off to a winning start, edging Mortaplug, 93–86, to open its title defense. Four Duraplas Lite players scored in double figures, led by Manuel Niere’s all-around showing of 27 points, five assists, four rebounds, and a steal.

Zach Elisha Go backed him up with 22 points, while Khey Loo added 19 and Miguel Cenabre chipped in 11.

Philip Bryan Alegado paced Mortaplug with 29 points, but his effort was not enough to prevent the opening-day loss.

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CABC 3rd Mortabond Cup Openers

In the second game, Mortaflow pulled away early and never looked back, overwhelming Mortashield, 87–60. Anthony Bajenting and Genre Soriano both posted double-doubles for Mortaflow.

Bajenting finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds and came close to a triple-double after handing out nine assists, along with four steals and a block. Soriano delivered 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Jhazriel Jumola topped with 21 points.

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James Nacario led Mortashield with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double, but the support around him fell short.

Mortapaint capped the CABC 3rd Mortabond Cup opening day with an 89–69 rout of Mortaseal Flexi behind big scoring nights from Joseph Layar and Gerald Lentorio, who poured in 31 and 26 points, respectively. John Therese Buhawe flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, and two steals.

Justin Aspacio led Mortaseal with 21 points.

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