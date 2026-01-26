Bohol buy-bust yields P500K shabu, 2 drug suspects, 1 gun seized

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police nabbed two drug suspects during a buy-bust operation in Corella, Bohol, last Saturday, with the suspects remaining in police custody as of Monday, January 26, to face drug-related charges.

The suspected drug personalities were arrested at around 5:32 p.m. on Saturday during an operation conducted by the Bohol Police Provincial Office’s Provincial Intelligence Unit and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with Corella Municipal Police Station.

Bohol buy-bust operation

The operation took place in Purok 3, Barangay Canapnapan. Officers arrested a 33-year-old farmer from Trinidad, Bohol, identified as a top-priority illegal drug personality. They also nabbed his cohort, a 35-year-old from Talibon, Bohol.

Investigators said the two were apprehended after allegedly selling suspected shabu to a police poseur-buyer during the operation.

READ: Over P758,00 worth of shabu, 2 guns seized in Calabarzon buy-busts

The operatives seized from the suspects about 75.6 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated value of P514,080, along with assorted non-drug evidence.

Police also recovered a .45-caliber pistol with a magazine loaded with three live rounds.

Authorities said the firearm and ammunition are now part of the evidence being examined in connection with possible violations of the firearms law.

READ: P20.6M shabu seized, alleged drug lord nabbed in Bohol buy bust

Charges prepared

As of Monday, January 26, both suspects remain detained at the Corella Municipal Police Station as police prepare the filing of charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Inquest proceedings are expected once documentation and laboratory examinations of the seized items are completed.

Investigators continue to determine whether the arrested suspects are linked to a wider drug distribution network operating in nearby towns in Bohol.

READ: Bohol buy bust: Nearly ₱70-M shabu seized, man, female cohort nabbed

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