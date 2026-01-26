Mon Fernandez hands trophy named after him to PBA press MVP

Ramon “El Presidente” Fernandez | CDN Digital file photo

The Ramon Fernandez Trophy that will be handed to the winner of the PBA Press Corps Finals Most Valuable Player will feature elements honoring the career of the great basketball icon.

The trophy’s design will bear Fernandez’s image and likeness while its dimensions were inspired by his records and accomplishments throughout his 20-year career in Asia’s first professional league.

READ: Ramon Fernandez Trophy to be given to PBA Finals MVP

The trophy has a height of 19 inches with a four-inch base as a homage to his 19 PBA championships, the most by any player, and being the league’s first four-time MVP.

Miniature Mon Fernandez

A figure of Fernandez stands at 15 inches in a tribute to when he won the 1989 Grand Slam with San Miguel Beer during his 15th PBA season.

It also has a 19-inch circumference of circular base that also refers to his jersey number during the last half of his career with Tanduay, Purefoods and San Miguel, with a 6.04-inch diameter to mark his playing height of 6-foot-4.

READ: PBA Finals: San Miguel’s Chris Ross fighting through foot issues

Current PBA Press Corps officers conceptualized and finalized the trophy, with PBA head of statistics Fidel Mangonon III providing the design specifications and contextualization.

Raymundo’s Awards, known for making high-quality trophies and plaques, was commissioned by the PBA Press Corps to create the trophy which will be given for the first time after the ongoing PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup Finals between San Miguel and TNT.

‘El Presidente’ attends awarding

Fernandez gave his blessing to name the newly-introduced trophy in his honor, as the PBA Press Corps opted to add even more prestige to the award which was first introduced in the 1996 All-Filipino Cup Finals.

Known as “El Presidente,” he is set to arrive this week to personally present the award alongside the PBAPC at the conclusion of the title series.

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Fernandez will also be presented by the PBA sportswriters with a duplicate of the trophy as a token of appreciation.

Only then will the Ramon Fernandez Trophy be officially unveiled, revealing its final design.

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