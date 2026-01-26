Cooper the Labrador’s owner forgives but will sue dog’s killer

Cooper the Labrador retriever | Cooper, a Labrador retriever | Photo courtesy of Sergeant Batang Alaska FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The owner of Cooper, the Labrador retriever that was beaten to death in Barangay Canduman Market, Mandaue City, is set to sue the vendor who alllegedly killed the dog.

Barangay Captain Dante Borbajo confirmed Monday, January 26 that this follows the failure to reach a settlement during mediation proceedings held last Friday afternoon, January 23.

READ: SILOY IS WATCHING: Labrador dog beaten to death in Mandaue City

Both the dog owner, who is the complainant, and the respondent attended the mediation.

Borbajo said the respondent cried and apologed but the owner is determined to pursue legal action.

Forgiving but suing

“The complainant said there is forgiveness, but the case must still proceed,” he added.

The barangay provided the minutes of the mediation, which will be attached to the complaint.

Owner of dog beaten to death in Mandaue market to file case

The case falls under Republic Act 8485, or the Animal Welfare Act, which allows the complainant to file directly with the police.

The complaint is expected to be filed at Police Station 6.

Struck with piece of wood

The incident reportedly began when the dog allegedly bit a carton of dried fish of the vendor.

The vendor admitted to hitting the dog with a piece of wood, striking it three times, which resulted in its death. The incident occurred last January 15.

The barangay’s Emergency Response Team initially buried the dog, but it was later properly laid to rest by the owner.

The dog owner said the animal had accidentally escaped after its chain broke and that they had been searching for it throughout the day.

The owner also stated that the dog was not aggressive and may have been hungry.

There was reportedly an Iranian witness, though details remain unclear.

Authorities noted that the suspect has no prior criminal or drug-related records. He is not originally from Barangay Canduman and rents space in the area while operating a small business.

Council condemns Cooper’s kiilling

Meanwhile, the Mandaue City Council passed a resolution during their regular session Monday morning, January 26, condemning Cooper’s brutal killing.

According to the resolution, the city promotes respect for and the value of all living creatures.

The resolution, moreover, stated that the brutal act tarnishes the image of the community as safe and humane.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP