Waste management in Mandaue: City hires hauling service

Since the Binaliw landfill accident on Jan. 8, Mandaue City has designated a transfer station in a portion of the Mandaue Green Learning Park to hold the city’s residual waste. | CDN Digital File Photo/Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City has started a three-month hauling service to manage its residual waste following the closure of the Binaliw Landfill in Cebu City after a deadly landslide on Jan. 8.

Architect Araceli Barlam, head of the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office, said that the selection considered tipping fees per kilogram, distance to the disposal sites, and hauling capacity.

The city awarded a three-month contract to Infinite Trading, which will transport Mandaue’s waste to the Asian Energy facility in Barangay Garing, Consolacion. This service will cost the city over ₱60 million.

Read also: Archival: Inayawan site a transfer station, not a reopened landfill

Scrambling to dispose of waste without Binaliw landfill

In 2025, Mandaue generated a total of 65,685.51 tons of residual waste, averaging about 5,474 tons per month, or roughly 182 tons per day.

The large volume highlights the urgency of the temporary hauling service.

Previously, this waste was sent to the Binaliw landfill under an agreement with Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. The landfill’s closure since early January has forced Mandaue City to find alternative ways to continue its daily garbage collection service.

As a temporary solution, Mandaue designated a transfer station in a portion of the Mandaue Green Learning Park to hold residual waste. To move garbage from the transfer station, the city contracted a private hauler.

Read the full context here: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

Target: For Binaliw landfill to resume operations in 3 months

Barlam said that, according to Prime Integrated Waste Solutions, the target is for the Binaliw landfill to recover within three months. The city will continue its temporary hauling service while coordinating with the company to ensure an uninterrupted waste collection.

Architect Marlo Ocleasa of the City Planning and Development Office added that if the recovery takes longer than three months, the city is prepared to extend the hauler’s contract and discuss legal concerns with Asian Energy to maintain a continuous disposal.

Barlam and Ocleasa appeared before the Mandaue City Council during its regular session on Monday, Jan. 26, to present updates on waste management and explain the city’s strategies for addressing the residual waste problem.

Only 2 of 27 barangays separate biodegradable waste

Barlam stressed the importance of strict waste segregation. Only two of the city’s 27 barangays, including Subangdaku, along with the Department of General Services, are currently separating their biodegradable waste.

The city’s recyclables are sent to Guun Corporation in Consolacion, Tingub Plastic Recycling Corporation, and various community junkshops. Hazardous and medical waste are handled separately through Cleanaway Philippines.

Read also: Minglanilla rejects Cebu City waste proposal following Binaliw disaster

Mandaue’s residents were reminded to segregate their waste properly, not to leave garbage on streets or sidewalks, and to follow the garbage collection schedule.

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