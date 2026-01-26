ICC: Duterte fit to stand trial; confirmation of charges on Feb. 23

Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s initial appearance took place on 14 March 2025, at 14:00 hours (The Hague local time), before Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court. ©ICC-CPI

MANILA, Philippines — The International Criminal Court’s Pre-Trial Chamber I found former President Rodrigo Duterte fit to take part in the pre-trial proceedings on his crimes against humanity case.

It scheduled the commencement of the confirmation of charges hearing against the ex-chief executive on February 23, 2026.

READ: ICC prosecutors urge PH cops again: Testify vs Duterte

The chamber made public its decision in a 25-page ruling dated January 26.

The Philippines National Police on previously said that it would not stop any of its officers from testifying before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in crimes against humanity cases linked to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on drugs.

In a press briefing, PNP Public Information Chief Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño stated, “If they want to testify or cooperate, we say that it is their personal legal decision.”

READ: PNP: Cops should seek legal advice if they want to testify vs Duterte

“We are not stopping or barring whichever member wants to testify at the ICC’s appeal,” he added. “The Philippine National Police recognizes its members who want to go to the ICC and testify.”

In a statement, the ICC Office of the Prosecutor had said it was looking for “direct witnesses to incidents” during the drug war, including members of the PNP.

Tuaño previously told the Inquirer in a text message that the PNP advised police officers who would want to testify at the ICC to first seek legal advice.

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