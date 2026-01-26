SEA Games boxing medalist Baricuatro to fight in ‘El Puño Zamboangueño’ card

After winning a silver medal in the Southeast Asian Games in December 2026, Jay Bryan Baricuatro, 20, will face a fellow fighter from the Philippine national team this February. | ABAP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuano Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) silver medalist Jay Bryan Baricuatro will test his mettle against a fellow Filipino national team member in the “El Puño Zamboangueño” fight card on Feb. 21 in Zamboanga City.

Baricuatro will face John Wayne Vicera in a non-title amateur bout that will serve as one of the special attractions of the fight card put up by Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial in his first promotional boxing stint.

The fight will be held in the Mayor Vitaliano D. Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga City.

The 20-year-old Baricuatro, the pride of Talisay City, will take on Vicera, an up-and-coming national team member who has racked up five gold medals in national championships.

Read also: FACES OF CEBU: Brix Flores, respected boxing trainer

Baricuatro’s 9-7 record versus Vicera’s 6-3

However, Baricuatro has a more accomplished resume, as he also won last year’s silver medal in the World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan.

He has an amateur record of nine wins with two knockouts and seven defeats.

Vicera, 21 has a 6-3 slate with one knockout. His most recent stint was the Asian Boxing U22 Championships held in Thailand last August 2025.

Headlining the fight card is the undefeated knockout artist Weljon Mindoro (15-0, 15 KOs) against Albert Francisco (14-1-1).

Also featured in the fight card is 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist and two-time SEA Games gold medalist Carlo Paalam against Asian Championship bronze medalist Junmilardo Ogayre.

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