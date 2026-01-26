Retavale–Tan showdown named Best Bout at Quest for Champions 19

One of the featured bouts of Quest for Champions 19. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 27-kilogram clash between Berjune Retavale and Paul Tan stole the show at the “Quest for Champions 19” amateur boxing card held at the Noy Pacing Flores (NPF) Boxing Academy in Mandaue City.

Retavale, fighting out of Barangay Guizo in Mandaue, edged Tan of the CIF Boxing Team via split decision in a fast-paced bout that drew loud reactions from the crowd. Their encounter was unanimously voted Best Bout among the 10 fights on the card by both spectators and organizers.

Jorlie Borgador of the CIF Boxing Team earned Best Boxer honors after scoring a split-decision victory over Cebu City’s Janpaul Barret in their 49-kilogram matchup.

READ: NPF Academy’s ‘Quest for Champions’ amateur card unfolds Saturday

Other winners on the card included Marvin Villafuerte, who defeated July Aro by unanimous decision in the 51-kilogram division, and Gayle Pasigha, who prevailed over Jemrex Bongcales via split decision in the 30-kilogram class.

John Rio Joren claimed a majority decision win against Kalvin Dalompines in the 43-kilogram bout, while Lel Layag outpointed David Val Quinahan by split decision in the 48-kilogram division.

Joebert Boncales posted a unanimous decision victory over Paulvin Saplidan in the 45-kilogram class, while Jeffrey Galo closed the card with a unanimous decision win against Jaycob Pedrano in their 60-kilogram showdown.

The regular grassroots amateur boxing event, organized by NPF Boxing Academy and led by trainer Brix Flores, aims to provide young and aspiring boxers from Mandaue City and nearby areas with valuable ring exposure.

READ: Sumalinog brothers score knockouts in Duero, Bohol bouts

The fight card was sponsored by professional boxer Neil John Tabanao, Morris and Mary Lou East, and Pat and Gary Connolly. NPF Boxing Academy also acknowledged the support of Jade Pitogo board member Olin Seno, the Pitogo family, and Barangay Centro councilor Carlo Pesons.

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