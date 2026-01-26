ASEAN chief diplomats to convene in Cebu; chart 2026 agenda

(PNA photo by Joyce Rocamora)

CEBU CITY – All is set for the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Cebu on Jan. 29, the informal gathering of top diplomats from Southeast Asia to chart the bloc’s agenda ahead of the leaders’ summits in May and November.

Foreign Affairs Spokesperson for ASEAN 2026 Dax Imperial on Monday said the retreat will focus on the Philippines’ chairship priorities and deliverables, and follow up on the outcome of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia last year.

He confirmed that all ASEAN foreign ministers would be present, except for Myanmar that will be sending a senior official with the rank of Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

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On top of deliverables, the 11 states will also tackle regional and global issues, including the South China Sea and West Philippine Sea, a priority subject for the Philippines.

“The Retreat is a closed-door meeting, allowing for a more candid discussion. In that regard, the Ministers are free to discuss issues that they wish to raise, which may include the South China Sea/West Philippine Sea,” Imperial said in a text message.

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Meanwhile, he deferred to post-Retreat statements when asked if defusing tensions in the Taiwan Strait would be part of the conversation.

In a recent ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute forum, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde guest lecturer and retired Ambassador Marilyn Alarilla said ASEAN should push for a “preventive action” to prevent escalation in the Taiwan Strait.

ASEAN, she said, should further advocate cooperation and respect for the provisions of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia among signatories. (PNA)

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