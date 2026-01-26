P40.8M worth of shabu seized at NAIA Terminal 3

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Monday intercepted an estimated P40.8 million worth of crystal methamphetamine, or “shabu,” at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

The BOC, in a statement, said the illegal drugs were found after a South African passenger went through inspection following “derogatory information received by the authorities.”

Upon arrival, the BOC said the passenger’s personal belongings were screened through X-Ray examination along with a complete physical examination.

READ: 4 nabbed, P1.7-M shabu seized in Taguig, Parañaque drug stings

This led to discovery of approximately 6.006 kilograms of shabu concealed inside the luggage, estimated to be worth P40,840,800.

“The seized substance and the passenger were turned over to PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) for inquest proceedings for violations of Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as amended) and Republic Act No. 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act),” the BOC said.

Meanwhile, the BOC assured the public that it will continuously enforce customs and anti-drug laws in support of the national government’s campaign to safeguard public safety and national security. /gsg

READ: Cebu buy-bust operations: Over ₱54-M shabu seized, seven arrested

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP