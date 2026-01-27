Alex Eala advances to PH Women’s Open 2nd round

WINNER. The Philippines Alexandra “Alex” Eala in action during her Philippine Women’s Open first-round match against Russian Alina Charaeva at Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in on Monday (Jan. 26, 2026). Eala won, 6-1, 6-2. (Contributed photo)

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino star Alex Eala moved to the second round of the Philippine Women’s Open following a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Russian Alina Charaeva before a sellout crowd at Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila on Monday night.

The second seed will face the winner between Japan’s Nao Hibino and Himeno Sakatsume.

“I’d like to thank everyone who came here to watch,” the World No. 49 said after the match.

READ: Alex Eala opens PH Women’s Open campaign on Monday night

“Of course it’s added pressure playing at home, but it’s nothing compared to the pressures that regular everday Filipinos have to face providing for their families.”

Madis, Abarquez out

Meanwhile, local wild cards Tennielle Madis and Elizabeth Abarquez got the early boot in the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) 125 event, the first project of the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee headed by Philippine Sports Commission Chair Patrick Gregorio.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand, the 2025 Southeast Asian Games silver medalist, ousted Philippine No. 2 Madis, 6-4, 6-0.

READ: Alex Eala ends Australian Open campaign with doubles loss

Sawangkaew will meet the winner between sixth seed Lulu Sun of New Zealand and Zhu Lin of China.

Hotama vs Osorio next

Japanese Mai Hontama bageled Abarquez, a member of seven-time UAAP champion National University, 6-0, 6-0.

Hontama will battle fifth seed Camila Osorio of Colombia, who pulled off a 6-4, 6-3 victory over qualifier Sakura Hosogi of Japan.

READ: Alex Eala feels like a winner as she gets to play WTA event at home

“I think you guys are really warm. I like this country!” Osorio said during the on-court interview.

Thailand’s Tararudee ousts Waltert of Switzerland

Unseeded Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand ousted seventh seed Simona Waltert of Switzerland, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, to advance against Polina Kudermetova of Uzbekistan, a 6-3, 7-5 winner over Miho Kuramochi of Japan.

Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva downed Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech, 6-0, 6-4, to advance against the winner between Belgium’s Sofia Costoulas who sent Slovakian qualifier Viktoria Morvayova packing, 7-6(8), 6-7(4), 6-4.

In doubles play, Latvia’s Darja Semenistaja and Argentina’s Nicole Fossa Huergo beat the Philippines’ Kaye Emana and Justine Maneja, 6-2, 6-2.

“Manalo, matalo, may matututunan po ako (Win or lose, I will learn),” Emana of University of Santo Tomas said.

Emana, the UAAP Season 87 co-Most Valuable Player, will make her debut singles match Tuesday against Russian Tatiana Prozorova. (PNA)

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