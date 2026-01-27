Republican quits US governor race after deadly federal shootings

A gun shot perforation in a window pane can be seen in a window in front of a makeshift memorial for Alex Pretti on January 26, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. On January 24, federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, while scuffling with him on an icy roadway in Minneapolis, less than three weeks after an immigration officer fired on Renee Good, also 37, killing her in her car. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

MINNEAPOLIS, United States — A Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota withdrew from the race Monday in protest at the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis that has resulted in two civilian deaths at the hands of federal agents.

The rare move highlighted deep political and legal tensions over immigration enforcement that have thrust the Midwestern state and its largest city into the international spotlight.

READ: Second death in Minneapolis crackdown heaps pressure on Trump

Chris Madel, a Minneapolis attorney known for defending law-enforcement officers, had been seeking the Republican nomination in a crowded field, but criticized his party’s response in the resignation video posted to social media.

“I cannot support the national Republicans’ stated retribution on the citizens of our state,” he said, signaling a profound break with the party establishment.

“Nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so.”

Madel drew widespread attention recently for providing legal counsel to Jonathan Ross, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot Renee Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis woman, on January 7.

Madel ended his campaign after the killing of nurse Alex Pretti, also 37, who was documenting federal activity in Minneapolis when he was set upon by Border Patrol agents, wrestled to the ground and shot dead.

READ: Anti-ICE protests held across US after Minneapolis, Portland shootings

‘Nearly impossible’

Like Good, Pretti was a US citizen and his death intensified criticism of the deployment of thousands of federal immigration agents under “Operation Metro Surge,” prompting legal challenges and political backlash.

Madel had presented himself as a defender of public safety and the rule of law, often emphasizing his work representing officers in high-profile cases.

READ: Who was Alex Pretti, the man killed by a border patrol officer in Minneapolis

Yet he argued that the federal immigration operation ordered by President Donald Trump had broadened far beyond its original focus on serious criminal threats, creating fear among US citizens, especially people of color, and eroding civil liberties.

“National Republicans have made it nearly impossible for a Republican to win a statewide election in Minnesota,” Madel said.

READ: Obama, Clinton say killings by agents should be wake-up call for US

Following Good’s death, Vice President JD Vance asserted that the ICE officer had “absolute immunity.”

Madel’s withdrawal underscores rising internal divisions within the party over immigration policy and federal intervention.

Some Republican lawmakers have begun calling for investigations or for a pause in the surge of agents into Minnesota, reflecting discomfort even among the party’s ranks over recent tactics.

Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced he would not seek reelection earlier in January, leaving the field open.

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