Waste, power crisis continue to hound Metro Cebu – local group

A glimpse of the Metro Cebu skyline from the waters off Mactan Island in Cebu. CDN Digital file photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Waste and energy crisis are two major concerns that are currently affecting Metro Cebu.

Speaking on behalf of the Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (CERA), its convener Nathaniel Chua said both should be considered as urgent concerns that would require immediate solutions.

With this, Chua has reiterated his call for the Department of Energy (DOE) to fast-track the establishment of 100MW+ baseload plants in Cebu “to provide the spine for the grid.”

READ: Council authorizes Jonkie to sign MOA for garbage dumping in Consolacion

At the same time, he warned Consolacion officials of a looming catastrophe if they would continue to accept wastes coming from neighboring localities.

Pushed to its limit

Following the January 8 collapse at the Binaliw landfill, Chua said that the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu have been dumping over 1, 000 tons of garbage, combined, at a privately owned facility in Brgy. Polog in Consolacion town. Of the volume around 600 tons come from Cebu City.

READ: CERA: WTE initiative failed; calls for more baseload plants in Cebu

Chua warned that with the massive volume of garbage that had been brought to Consolacion daily, the facility was becoming a “danger zone” that was nearing its maximum capacity.

“The Consolacion facility is being pushed to a limit that could see it reach maximum capacity as early as mid-2026,” he said.

If the current rate of dumping would continue, Chua warned that “the Consolacion site will face the same geotechnical instability that led to the Binaliw disaster.”

Waste-to-energy

Cebu Governor Pamela Barricuatro earlier said that her administration wanted to already jump-start plans to set a waste-to-energy plant in the province to address its garbage woes and power needs at the same time.

READ: Waste-to-energy: The perils for human health, environment

Focus on reliable baseload energy

For his part, Chua said that WTE initiatives had failed, thus the need to focus on reliable baseload energy.

“Cebu’s waste crisis is linked to its energy crisis. The province’s power reserve frequently dips below the 200MW safety buffer, leaving the grid vulnerable.,” he said.

Supplementary power

The CERA convenor said that while the WTE technology “is being hailed as a dual solution for garbage disposal and power generation these facilities must be viewed as supplementary power rather than a replacement for large-scale reliable baseload energy.”

“CERA emphasizes that Cebu’s economic growth in 2026 depends on firm, 24/7 baseload power. Relying on “imported” energy via submarine cables leaves the province vulnerable to “Yellow Alerts” and grid stability,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP