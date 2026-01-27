Cindi suspends f2f classes in Lapu-Lapu to prepare for ASEAN 2026

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Senior Copy Editor - CDN Digital | January 27,2026 - 07:58 AM

Preparations are underway at the Liberty Shrine in Mactan for the welcome of ASEAN 2026 guests. | Lapu-Lapu City PIO

MANDUE CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan has announced the suspension of face-to-face classes in their city on Wednesday, January 28, as they prepare to host delegates of the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026.

The shift to alternative delivery modes will apply to both private and public schools in mainland Mactan, except those that belong to the Olango District.

“This measure is to help ease traffic and ensure the safe and orderly movement of ASEAN dignitaries throughout the city,” King-Chan said in an advisory that she released Monday night.

READ: ASEAN 2026: 5K+ security units set in Cebu ahead of delegates’ arrival

Earlier on Monday, King-Chan also led an ocular inspection of key areas that would form part of the city’s hosting of Tourism Forum and other ASEAN delegates this week.

King-Chan, together with members of the city’s technical working committee, inspected the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Liberty Shrine, Mactan Expo Center and the Punta Engaño Access Road, among others.

READ: ASEAN Summit 2026 in Cebu: What it is and why it is important for Cebu

The Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan will serve as the venue for the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026.

“The team monitored ongoing activities, including the installation of the dome tent, repainting and beautification of the Datu Lapulapu Monument, improvement of circumferential and center islands, drainage cleaning, and the clearing of dead posts and dangling wires,” the Lapu-Lapu City Government said in an advisory.

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