‘Road rage’ vlogger summoned by LTO, driver’s license suspended
MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned a vlogger over a road rage incident where he was seen impeding traffic and repeatedly hitting another vehicle in a video that went viral on social media.
In a statement on Monday, LTO chief Markus Lacanilao said the vlogger, who runs the page “Aberya Thingz,” was issued a show cause order (SCO) and summoned to appear before the Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) on Thursday.
READ: LTO summons vlogger over multiple traffic violations caught on video
90-day suspension
While the investigation is ongoing, the driver is facing a temporary 90-day suspension, while the vehicle was placed on alarm to prevent transactions with the LTO.
The vlogger was ordered to submit a comment or explanation on why he should not be administratively charged with reckless driving and for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.
READ: Road rage ‘scuffle’ in Lapu-Lapu: City Hall worker tagged, probed
Implement law fairly
“Hindi tayo papayag na hayaang maghari ang kawalan ng disiplina at pagiging arogante sa mga kalsada. Ang insidenteng ito ay hindi lamang labag sa mga batas trapiko kundi nagdudulot din ng malaking panganib sa kaligtasan ng lahat ng gumagamit ng kalsada (We won’t allow lack of discipline and arrogance to rule the roads. This incident is not only a traffic violation but also caused great danger to other road users),” Lacanilao said.
He said the LTO will implement the law fairly but strictly, to show that no one is above safe and proper driving.
READ: LTO summons SUV, bus drivers over viral road rage in Cavite
Viral video
In the viral video, the vlogger repeatedly blocked other vehicles from overtaking.
During a traffic light stop, the vlogger alighted from his vehicle and repeatedly hit another vehicle while shouting at the driver and passengers. (PNA)
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