Bohol town mayor declines ‘Top Mayor’ Award, questions legitimacy

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TAGBILARAN CITY — Alburquerque Mayor Don Ritchie Buates has declined an award recognizing him as the top mayor of Bohol’s 1st District, raising concerns over the legitimacy of certain private award-giving practices.

In a Facebook post, Buates said, “Sorry, I am returning this to whoever started this award. Back to sender.” He emphasized that he would not accept any recognition that excludes oversight by government agencies like the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“We should not fool the public. Stop giving awards without proper authority. Last night, you even AI-ed my face,” the mayor added, expressing concern over the transparency of the recognition.

READ: Sinulog 2026: How a first-time Bohol entry became grand champion

Buates explained that legitimate awards should have clear indicators and evaluation criteria developed in coordination with government authorities.

He also recalled past experiences where awards were allegedly linked to monetary transactions, a practice he criticized and publicly addressed during the 2022 campaign period.

The Civic Accountability Council had named Buates Top Mayor in Bohol’s 1st District, giving him a performance rating of 9.8/10. The recognition cited his efforts in improving infrastructure and promoting tourism in Alburquerque, praising his leadership as “setting a high standard for governance in Bohol.”

Despite the recognition, Buates maintained that authentic acknowledgment should be based on transparent, government-supervised evaluation, rather than private awards that may lack proper oversight.

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