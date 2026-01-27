Mactan airport welcomed 11.6 million passengers in 2025
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), the country’s second busiest airport, welcomed more passengers in 2025 despite major challenges that year.
In 2025, MCIA’s passenger traffic hit 11.6 million, data from airport operators showed. The figures translate to a growth rate of roughly 3 percent from the 11.3 million posted in 2024.
Domestic travelers
Domestic travelers remain the lead driver in passenger growth at MCIA, and are largely driven by new nonstop routes and connectivity initiatives launched in 2025.
READ: MCIA announces new direct flights from Cebu to Guam
The airport rolled out exclusive direct flights to Siquijor via Sunlight Air and to San Vicente, Palawan via budget carrier Cebu Pacific.
Increase in passenger traffic
Increase in passenger traffic at the Mactan airport also reflected rising air travel demand through Cebu, which continued to serve as a key gateway to central and southern Philippines, airport operator Aboitiz GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (AGMCAC) said.
To recall, the airport introduced three flagship programs called CEB Connects, CEB+, and CEB Balik in the previous year to strengthen its role as a regional hub in the Philippines.
READ: Aviation industry bets big on Cebu as major air hub outside Manila
CEB, CEB+, CEB Balik
CEB Connects allows faster air-to-air transfers between international and domestic flights, while CEB+ provides air-to-sea transfers from MCIA to Mactan Wharf for travelers heading to nearby islands.
CEB Balik, meanwhile, features an Overseas Filipino Workers facilitation kiosk aimed at positioning MCIA as the main OFW gateway for the Visayas and Mindanao.
READ: Cebu Pacific turboprops fully moved to Clark by March
Landmark year
“2025 has been a landmark year for our airports as we continued to expand connectivity for both domestic and international travelers,” said Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) Vice President and Head of Airports Rafael M. Aboitiz.
The Cebu airport is currently served by 20 airlines operating 13 international routes.
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