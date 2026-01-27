Pagasa: Amihan, shear line to continue to drench most of PH Tuesday

Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines – Two prevailing weather systems will continue to cause rains in most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line will bring scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms across Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, the Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte.

READ: Rains expected in 4 areas as shear line moves away from PH — Pagasa

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The northeast monsoon or “amihan” affecting Luzon and the Visayas will cause light rains across Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon, as well as isolated light rains in the rest of the two island groups.

PAGASA said the rest of Mindanao will continue to get isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

READ: EXPLAINER: How are storm signals and rainfall warnings different?

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail throughout the archipelago.

Meanwhile, no low-pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation, PAGASA said. (PNA)

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