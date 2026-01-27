Carcar City: P5.6M illicit tobacco products seized, one arrested 

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P5.6 million worth of illicit tobacco products were seized while one suspect was arrested by the police during an intelligence-driven operation in Carcar City, Cebu Monday night, January 26.

The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), working with multiple police units and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), intercepted a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at around 7:30 p.m. in Sitio Kapatagan, Barangay Perrelos.

Authorities said the vehicle was loaded with undocumented tobacco products consisting of 70 small boxes containing 25 reams each and 21 large boxes containing 50 reams each.

READ: Danao City policemen confiscate smuggled cigarettes worth P26,000

The items were allegedly being transported without the required permits and BIR certification for sale and distribution.

Police arrested the driver, identified only by the alias “Pauti,” a 43-year-old businessman and resident of Barangay Perrelos.

Pauti and the seized tobacco products were brought to the Regional Special Project Unit 7 (RSPU7) office for documentation and further investigation.

The joint operation involved personnel from RSPU7, Carcar City Police Station, the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the Regional Intelligence Division 7, the Regional Public Safety Battalion 7, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), and the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, in coordination with the BIR.

Charges prepared

Authorities are now conducting follow-up investigations to determine the source and intended destination of the illicit tobacco products and to identify other individuals who may be involved in its transport and distribution.

As of Tuesday, January 27, police said the suspect remains in custody, while charges related to violations of tax and trade laws are being prepared for filing against him.

CPPO Director Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr. said the operation stemmed from verified intelligence and emphasized that the seizure was part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal trade and protect government revenue.

“Through strong coordination and lawful enforcement, we protect our communities and government revenues from illegal activities,” Mangelen said in a statement.

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