Cebu City not against waste-to-energy solution, says Archival

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival | File Photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — As Cebu City continues to grapple with its garbage problem, Mayor Nestor Archival has clarified that he remains open to the possibility of considering waste-to-energy (WTE) technology to aid in waste management.

He made the clarification after his previous remarks, wherein he emphasized the potential risks that WTE projects may pose to public health and environmental safety if implemented without proper guidelines.

In a press conference on Monday, Archival stressed that he is not completely opposed to the idea, as long as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) releases regulations on its usage.

READ: Cebu faces waste crisis after fatal landfill slide

“If there is WTE technology, give us the directions,” he said. “If that is one of the solutions, then we want it.”

WTE involves the process of generating energy by converting non-recyclable waste materials through incineration, gasification, pyrolysis, or anaerobic digestion.

READ: Cebu province to jump-start waste-to-energy project

Although known as a possible solution to garbage management woes, its technology has been linked to high operational costs, technical risks, and health and environmental hazards due to the toxic emissions and byproducts produced.

‘DENR is open to WTE’

Archival shared that during their recent meeting with Environment Secretary Raphael Lotilla, the DENR head was reportedly open to crafting the necessary guidelines for the use of WTE technology.

READ: Capitol to hold Cebu Environmental Summit to address garbage problems

The meeting, held on January 22, discussed immediate and long-term solutions to the current waste problem. Also in attendance were Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas, Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad, and regional directors of DENR-affiliated agencies.

Other waste solutions

In the meantime, the city government has eyed other solutions to ease waste generation and disposal concerns following the collapse of the Binaliw landfill.

READ: Archival banks on Aloguinsan landfill after Minglanilla, Talisay refusals

With no proper landfill in operation, Archival said they aim to reduce waste by converting biodegradables into compost.

He shared that they are currently testing shredding machines and a composter from Bacolod to process the garbage collected from the Carbon Public Market, which generates around 40 tons per day.

READ: Inayawan site a transfer station, not a reopened landfill

Meanwhile, Archival is urging the public to practice proper segregation, suggesting that residents should only dispose of their non-biodegradable waste while composting biodegradable materials in their respective areas.

He also expressed plans to request business establishments to segregate and process their own wastes before transporting these to the designated landfill or transfer station.

Temporary transfer stations

While the Binaliw dumpsite remains inoperable, the city currently transports its waste, estimated at 600 tons per day, to a private landfill in Barangay Polog, Consolacion. This arrangement, however, is set to end on February 11, 2026.

The neighboring areas of Talisay City and Minglanilla have already rejected the city government’s request to haul its waste into their landfills due to concerns on capacity and public health.

In response, the city now plans to open a temporary transfer station at the Inayawan landfill, which was closed in 2016 due to health and environmental risks.

With nearly a month since the Binaliw landfill landslide, the mayor assured the public that the city will continue to look for other options to manage its garbage.

“Everything that’s beneficial to everyone, the city government is open to it,” Archival said.

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