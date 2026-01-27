Raymart mialma sa pasangil nga kidnapping, miresbak kang Claudine

Raymart Santiago ug Claudine Barretto

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mialma si Raymart Santiago sa pasangil ni Claudine Barretto nga duna siyay kalabutan sa pagkidnap sa ilang mga anak.

Pinaagi sa iyang abogado, hugtanon nga gihimakak ni Raymart nga duna siyay kalabutan sa pagkidnap nila ni Sabina, Quia ug Noah nga gipasangil ni Claudine sa iyang personal assistant.

Sa iyang Facebook Live niadtong Sabado, Enero 24, gipahibaw sa galagot kaayo nga si Claudine ang pagkidnap kuno sa iyang mga anak.

Matud ni Claudine, “And you, you know who you are! Hindi ka talaga titigil hangga’t hindi mo ako nabaliw o napatay.”

“Nanay ako ng mga anak mo. Malalaki na ang mga anak ko, magkita tayo sa VAWC (Violence Against Women and their Children). You want me dead dahil hindi kita binabalikan,” dugang niya.

Bisan pa man og wala siya maghisgot og pangan, klaro kaayo nga si Raymart ang iyang gipasabot, tungod kay kini mao ang amahan sa iyang mga anak.

Niadtong, Lunes nagpadala og statement si Raymart, pinaagi sa Calleja Law, didto sa “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda” aron sa pagklaro sa mga pasangil sa iyang kanhi asawa.

“Our client Rozelle Raymond Martin ‘Raymart’ is aware of the interview conducted by his mother-in-law Inday Barretto with Ogie Diaz, the other interviews his estranged wife, Ms. Claudine Barretto, made in the past accusing our client of abuses and theft, as well as the recent livestream where she made statements in relation to the alleged kidnapping made by Marisol Acap of their common child, Sabina Santiago, giving the impression that our client is somehow involved in this incident.”

“There is no truth to any of the allegations made both in the past and recently, more so our client is not in any way or form involved in the kidnapping incident of his child with Ms. Barretto, if there is indeed any.”

“While painful and difficult, our client actively refrains from further addressing, dignifying, or responding to any of these statements as deference to the Gag Order issued by the court, which remains in full force and effect to this day. Our client respects the court and has faith that justice and truth will prevail in time.”

“We would also like to remind Ms. Barretto to refrain from weaponizing her influence, the media, and other platforms in discrediting the name and reputation of anyone especially our client.”

“We also plead for the public to be more critical and discerning in their comments about the parties, especially when it involves private and sensitive family matters,” matud pa sa maong statement.