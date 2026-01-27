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Enye by Chele Gonzalez now open for weekend lunch at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan

By: - January 27, 2026

Enye by Chele Gonzalez introduces a new way to experience its Spanish cuisine, opening its doors for lunch every Saturday and Sunday at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan. 

Beginning January 25, 2026, the restaurant extends the Enye experience beyond evening dining with weekend lunch service from 12:00 NN to 3:00 PM.

The expanded schedule also reflects the preference of many guests, particularly those travelling from the city, for daytime dining.

A refined five-course Spanish lunch experience

The weekend lunch experience centers on a five-course set menu that showcases Enye’s contemporary interpretation of Spanish cuisine. The menu begins with a selection of tapas, including Tamal de Gambas and Potato Brava with Chorizo.

Enye by Chele Gonzalez

Enye by Chele Gonzalez
Enye by Chele Gonzalez

The main courses feature Salmon Crudo Escabeche, fresh salmon with citrus, herbs, and chili oil, Paella Valenciana, a classic Spanish rice dish with chicken, and Panceta Crujiente Vieira, crispy pork belly served with scallops and pork jus. The meal concludes with a light mango dessert, combining mango foam with ginger anglaise and citrus.

Enye by Chele Gonzalez

Led by chef Chele Gonzalez, Enye presents a contemporary interpretation of Spanish cuisine rooted in tradition and technique. The restaurant has been recognized by the Michelin Guide Philippines 2026, reinforcing its standing as a notable dining destination in the Philippines. 

The weekend lunch set is available for PHP 2,500 net per person, inclusive of a glass of sangria, with a minimum of two persons per reservation.

Guests are invited to rediscover Enye by Chele Gonzalez at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan through its weekend lunch service. Reservations may be made at https://bit.ly/EnyeMactanReservation.

Enye by Chele Gonzalez
Enye by Chele Gonzalez

In addition to weekend lunch service, Enye by Chele Gonzalez continues to offer dinner from Tuesday to Sunday, 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM. For more information, visit www.crimsonhotel.com or follow Enye by Chele Gonzalez on Facebook.

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