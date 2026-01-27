Head-on motorcycle collision leaves 2 riders dead in Toledo City, Cebu

CDN Digital File

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two young motorcycle riders were killed in a head-on collision along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City, Cebu, early Monday morning, January 26.

Police said the crash involved a motorcycle allegedly driven at high speed through the center of a two-lane road.

Police identified the fatalities as Mark Joseph Laspoña Traya, 20, and Sirlance Sevilla Jamili, also 20.

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Both riders now dead

In an interview with Patrolman Elmar Garingo of Toledo City Police Station on Tuesday, January 27, he said Traya was pronounced dead on arrival shortly after being rushed to Toledo City General Hospital.

Jamili, the rider of the other motorcycle, initially survived the crash but sustained serious injuries. He later died hours after the incident, based on a follow-up by investigators at the same hospital.

As of Tuesday, January 27, both victims’ remains had been claimed by their families and brought to separate funeral homes.

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Head-on collision at intersection

The collision occurred at around 6:50 a.m. at a road intersection, an area where police said motorists were expected to slow down due to crossing traffic.

Initial investigation showed that both motorcycles were traveling in opposite directions when they collided at the center of the road.

Garingo said the area is a two-lane national highway. At the time of the crash, Traya was overtaking a multicab ahead of him but remained within his designated lane, which he said the maneuver was not cited as reckless.

The other rider, Jamili, was allegedly traveling at high speed while traversing the middle portion of the roadway.

READ: Motorcyclist, passenger die in a head-on collision with truck in Quezon

“Kusog kaayo ni si Sirlance og padagan unya naa gyud siya sa center sa karsada. Two-lane road ra man gud na ang nahitaboan, naa gyud siya sa tunga. Unya ang motor nga gi-drive ni Mark Joseph, ni-overtake siya sa gauna niya nga multicab pero within ra sa iyahang designated lane,” Garingo said.

(Sirlance was driving at a speed and he was traversing the center of the road. The area where it happened was a two-lane road and he was really at the center of the road. And the motorcycle that was driven by Mark Joseph, he overtook the vehicle in front of him a multical but he was within his designated lane.)

He added that the strong impact of the collision threw both riders off their motorcycles at the center of the road, causing severe injuries.

Garingo noted that the crash happened at an intersection, where motorists are expected to slow down, with preliminary findings pointing to speed and improper road positioning as contributing factors.

“Sa kakusog sa impact, nangalagpot gyud sila,” he said.

(The strong impact caused them to be thrown from their motorcycles.)

Investigation ongoing

Authorities said a full investigation was ongoing to complete case records, including documentation of the circumstances surrounding the crash and the actions of both riders prior to the collision.

Police renewed their call for motorists, especially motorcycle riders, to observe speed limits and exercise caution at intersections to prevent similar tragedies.

Toledo is a component city of the Province of Cebu, which is estimated to be 67 kilometers west of Cebu City.

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