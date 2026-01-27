Asean tourism: Bloc strengthens ties with China, Japan, S. Korea

Tourism officials of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with officials of the National Tourism Organizations of Japan, China, and South Korea | CDN Digital photo / Airam Limatog

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Tourism cooperation is a must for economic stability, cultural exchange, and international understanding.

This was the message of the Department of Tourism (DOT) during the 48th Meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) with the National Tourism Organizations (NTOs) of China, Japan, and South Korea.

Senior tourism officials from the three countries attended the meeting here on Tuesday, January 27.

READ: ASEAN tourism chiefs meet in Cebu to align policies, boost growth

Tourism Undersecretary Verna Buensuceso, in her opening statement reflected on the importance of “resilient and inclusive” tourism sectors. These, she said, go beyond competition. She also emphasized how the Chinese, Japanese, and Korean NTOs help the region’s long-term growth.

“Our partnership between and among Asean, China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea is not just a collaboration,” it is a vital alliance that highlights the profound role of tourism as a catalyst for unity and mutual prosperity,”

READ: Asean Tourism Forum: Cebu City prepares heritage sites for delegates

Tourism ties

Buensuceso highlighted the significant contributions of the three countries to the growth of tourism in the Asean member countries.

In 2024, the bloc recorded more than 20 million arrivals from China, over three million from Japan, and at least nine million from the Republic of Korea. Buensuceso added that these figures further grew in 2025.

Co-chairs in solidarity

Hironobu Nara, meeting co-chair and deputy commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to working closely with the Asean member states in their respective tourism efforts.

He also extended his condolences to those bereaved by recent tragedies in the region.

READ: Asean energy leaders endorse 7 programs to boost reg’l energy security

On Saturday, January 24, a landslide hit Indonesia’s West Java province, claiming the lives of at least 35 individuals. Another landslide also occurred previously in Cebu City, where the Binaliw landfill collapsed and buried several workers on January 8.

“I pray for the quick recovery of those impacted and for the fast restoration of the affected areas,” Nara said.

Meanwhile, other representatives on hand included Jang Youhyun, director of the Korea Tourism Organization’s International Cooperation Team, and Huang Yaping, cultural counselor of the Chinese embassy.

Asean Tourism Forum

The officials met in preparation for the Asean Tourism Forum. The event brings together senior officials from the region and neighboring states to strengthen and support the tourism sector’s recovery and development.

As the 2026 Asean chair, the Philippines hosts the forum. The country will also host other high level and ministerial meetings later in the year. The ATF takes place in Cebu from January 28 to 30.

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