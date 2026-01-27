Cebu City to boost religious tourism beyond ASEAN forum

A glimpse at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu. | CDN Digital Photo/Brian J. Ochoa

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — With sites like Magellan’s Cross and the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, Cebu City has set its sights on promoting its several religious landmarks, owning up to its moniker as the cradle of Christianity in Asia.

Mayor Nestor Archival shared that he plans to boost the local religious tourism scene beyond the ongoing preparations for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Tourism Forum.

This will be done in partnership with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu and Cebu Province, under the leadership of Governor Pam Baricuatro.

READ: Asean Tourism Forum: Cebu City prepares heritage sites for delegates

“It’s not only for Cebu City; it could be part of the province. But we need to start from here [in the city], because this is where Christianity started,” Archival said in a press conference on Monday.

Asean tours

With the Philippines chairing this year’s ASEAN, Cebu is set to host the organization’s tourism forum from January 28 to 30, 2026.

Aside from formal conferences, the forum also features a series of pre- and post-meeting tours in the host cities of Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, and Cebu.

READ: BSP reception: Warmup for the Philippines as Asean host

READ: Asean Tourism Forum: Mandaue turns on the lights for int’l event

According to Archival, the city government has planned to highlight its cultural and religious sites in the “Pasiyo sa Kabilin” heritage walk scheduled on January 28 and 29.

The Cebu City government’s brochure for the Pasiyo sa Kabilin heritage walk. | CDN Digital Photo

Delegates are expected to visit the Magellan’s Cross, Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, Patria de Cebu, Heritage of Cebu Monument in Barangay Parian, Fort San Pedro, National Museum of the Philippines – Cebu, and Casa Gorordo.

READ: Lapu-Lapu City ramps up preparations for 48th ASEAN Tourism Forum

A smaller tour has also been set for Tuesday, January 27, which has prompted the closure of several roads in Cebu City.

As announced by the Cebu City Transportation Office, affected routes include a portion of Osmeña Boulevard from the corner of D. Jakosalem Street to Lapu-Lapu Street, Pigafetta St., Morga St., a portion of Mabini St. from Sikatuna St. to E. Aboitiz St., and Eduardo Aboitiz St. from Mabini St. to M.J. Cuenco Avenue. / with a report from Lyle Andales.

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