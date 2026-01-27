Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar probed over death of 15-year-old boy

CDN DIGITAL STOCK PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Health officials at Cebu province will be conducting an investigation into another alleged case of medical negligence involving one of the provincial hospitals here.

The Cebu Provincial Hospital incident Carcar City is facing criticism once again after a family accused healthcare workers there of negligence over the death of a 15-year-old boy.

READ: Gov’t: Zero hospital bill also for middle class

Victim of serious accident, claims on delays

The boy was a victim of a serious road accident last January 23. However, two days later, on January 25, he succumbed to his wounds.

CDN Digital opted not to disclose the identities of the families and healthcare providers involved for their privacy and security.

But the boy’s family blamed workers at the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City for his death.

READ: COA: Carcar’s rice aid lacks recipient list

Medical negligence?

In an interview with Cebu-based radio station Brigada News FM, they accused hospital authorities for medical negligence.

In particular, for incurring delays as well as relying on the e-referral system.

The victim landed at the hospital around 1 a.m. on January but needed to be transferred to more advanced facilities as he was already in critical condition.

At this time, however, the hospital allegedly experienced delays when they tried to refer the boy to hospitals in Cebu City, which is located roughly 40 kilometers north of Carcar City.

The victim reached Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) around 12 p.m. on January 23, two hours after the Provincial Hospital at Carcar City received the confirmation.

Unfortunately, the boy passed away on January 25.

READ: Family of Carcar City cyclist opts for settlement after fatal crash

PHO to look into it

Dr. Mary Ann Josephine Arsenal, provincial health officer (PHO), told reporters on January 26 that they would look into the matter.

At the same time, she defended the hospitals’ use of the e-referral system, which could be found only in Cebu.

“Ang referral system nato (is) to save time sa patient nga mag hopping og hospital only to be denied,” said Arsenal.

(Our referral system (is) to save time for the patient that would have to go hopping from a hospital only to be denied.)

READ: PHO probes Carcar prov’l hospital over death of infant

Not the first time

This is not the first time the Provincial Hospital at Carcar City faced scrutiny over alleged reports of medical negligence.

It can be recalled that in 2025, the same hospital had been blamed over the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child over apparent delays in transportation.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP