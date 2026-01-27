NBA: Luka Doncic scores 46 points as Lakers beat the Bulls

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Isaac Okoro #35 of the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at the United Center on January 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.(Photo by Patrick McDermott / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

CHICAGO — Luka Doncic had 46 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers cooled off the Chicago Bulls with a 129-118 victory on Monday night.

LeBron James scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half as Los Angeles improved to 3-1 on an eight-game trip. Rui Hachimura added 23 points on 9-for-11 shooting.

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The Lakers were swept by Chicago in their two-game series last season, including a wild 119-117 loss at the United Center on Josh Giddey’s half-court shot at the buzzer.

Coby White scored 23 points for Chicago on Monday night, and Ayo Dosunmu had 20. The Bulls had won four in a row and five of six overall.

Chicago went 18 for 49 from 3-point range. It has made at least 17 3s in its last five games.

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Los Angeles led by as many as 20 points, but Chicago closed to 81-80 on Nikola Vucevic’s two foul shots with 6:42 left in the third quarter.

But Marcus Smart responded with a three-point play for the Lakers. Doncic then made two free throws and Hachimura connected from deep to make it 89-80 with 4:38 left.

Doncic made a 3 and another foul shot to lift Los Angeles to a 104-89 lead going into the fourth. Doncic scored 20 points in the third on 6-for-9 shooting.

The Lakers shot 56% (46 for 82) from the field, including a 16-for-33 performance from 3-point range.

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The Bulls had six players score in double figures. Vucevic had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Giddey finished with 19 points.

Los Angeles moved in front with a 25-6 run that started late in the first quarter and carried over to the second. James’ fast-break jam made it 51-37 with 7:19 left.

The Bulls closed the first half with a 7-0 spurt, trimming the Lakers’ lead to 69-56. Doncic had 17 points and eight assists in the first half.

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