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Six Years Strong: BE Group of Companies Fuels Hope Through BE the Spark

- January 27, 2026

The BE Group of Companies reaffirms its steadfast support for ERUF–Cebu, presenting a meaningful donation for the sixth consecutive year through their BE the Spark campaign. 

Inspired by ERUF’s mission to empower and uplift, the BE Group of Companies carries forward last year’s theme, BE the Spark: Shine with Hope, turning inspiration into action  and creating lasting impact in the community.

The donation was formally turned over on January 22, 2026, at The SkyLawn, Mabuhay Tower, IT Park, marking another milestone in this enduring partnership. Grand T.  Benedicto, President and CEO, together with Nova Noval, Chief Operations Officer,  personally handed over the check to Dr. Don Rosello in the presence of ERUF’s Board  of Directors. 

BE Group

At the heart of this initiative are the BE Group’s sponsors and BE Culture Teams, whose unwavering dedication and generosity have persisted despite the challenges of the  past year, embodying the spirit of giving that drives the campaign. 

BE Group

BE Group
BE Group

Inspired by ERUF’s mission to empower and uplift, the BE Group of Companies carries forward last year’s theme, BE the Spark: Shine with Hope, turning inspiration into action  and creating lasting impact in the community.

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