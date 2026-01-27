Ukraine war: Palace checking report on Filipino death

Members of pro-Russian separatists in the pro-Russian separatists-controlled Donetsk, Ukraine in this March 11, 2022 photo. (File photo)

MANILA – Malacañang on Tuesday said it is looking into reports that a Filipino national was among Russian troops killed in the Ukraine war.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the government has yet to receive official confirmation regarding the report.

Castro said the Palace will first verify the details surrounding the reported incident, noting that the government needs to establish the full context.

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“Wala pa pong ipapaabot sa atin patungkol po diyan pero titignan po natin ang pinaka-konteksto (At this time, there is nothing official to report, but we will examine the full context),” Castro said, responding to a question that a Filipino citizen reportedly died on the front lines fighting for Russia in the ongoing Ukraine war.

According to reports, Ukraine’s Military Intelligence identified the Filipino national as John Patrick, who had served in Russia’s 9th Assault Company of the 3rd Battalion of the 283rd Regiment of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division in the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces.

READ: Will US-Russia-Ukraine talks bring war to an end?

The HUR said the Filipino national, like many foreign fighters, was killed during what it described as a “meat assault” or heavy attack near the village of Novoselivka in the Kramatorsk district in the Donetsk region.

She noted that the matter would be coordinated with the Department of National Defense.

“Aalamin po natin mismo sa (We will coordinate directly with the) Secretary of Defense,” Castro said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is also verifying the report. (PNA)

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