Marcos impeachment: House panel eyes initial hearings on Feb. 2-4

Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville Luistro. | File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Justice is set to tackle the impeachment complaints against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. starting next week, beginning a lengthy process to convince the Marcos-allied chamber that he should be removed from office.

In an ambush interview with reporters, committee chair Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro said they are targeting initial hearings on Feb. 2–4 to determine whether the two impeachment complaints, referred to their panel on Monday, are sufficient in form and substance.

“If these dates do not suffice, we will be scheduling further dates in the succeeding weeks,” Luistro said.

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For the hearings, the sponsors of the two impeachment complaints—filed last week by lawyer Andre de Jesus and the progressive group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan—will be asked to deliver their sponsorship speeches before the panel consolidates them.

After which, Luistro said, the panel begins a five-step process to determine whether the House should back the complaints.

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First, she explained, the panel would have to determine whether the complaint was sufficient in form – meaning, whether the complaints were signed, verified, and sponsored by a House lawmaker.

Sufficiency in substance, Luistro explained, means “that the allegations…should be able to substantiate the grounds for impeachment under which the same is filed…[it] means that the impeachment complaint should be focused, confined to these respective grounds.”

Under the 1987 Constitution, there are only five grounds for impeachment: treason, bribery, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes.

Once the committee has determined whether the complaint is sufficient both in form and substance, then it shall proceed to the determination of a sufficient basis to support the impeachment complaint, Luistro said.

“As the fourth step, we will be conducting (proper) hearings, inviting the complainants, witnesses, and even the respondent,” she said. “It is his (the president’s) prerogative whether to come or not to come because just like any other respondent, his participation is part of his right to due process.”

The last step, she said, would be the determination of whether there is probable cause to support the impeachment complaint.

After completing that determination, the committee is expected to submit its report to the plenary, where at least one-third of the House’s members must vote to approve or thumb it down.

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