Cebu FC announces home games as PFL campaign resumes

Cebu FC players and coaching staff celebrating after scoring a goal. | Cebu FC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants will enjoy a strong home-field edge when the Philippines Football League (PFL) resumes next month, with eight of their remaining matches confirmed at the Dynamic Herb–Borromeo Sports Complex in Cebu City.

Cebu FC officials made the announcement as the club prepares to juggle its domestic campaign with its continuing run in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) ASEAN Club Shopee Cup.

Before returning to PFL action, the Gentle Giants face a demanding stretch on the road in Thailand. They are set to take on BG Pathum United on Wednesday, January 28, followed by a February 4 clash against Buriram United FC, both away fixtures.

READ: Cebu FC demolishes Valenzuela PB-Mendiola 9-0 in PFL

After wrapping up their Shopee Cup duties, Cebu FC will shift its focus back to the PFL, opening its league return against Philippine Army FC on February 11. That will be followed by a February 15 matchup with Valenzuela PB-Mendiola.

The Gentle Giants return home on February 28 against Maharlika FC, then face a busy March schedule. They take on Manila Digger FC on March 8, defending champions Kaya FC Iloilo on March 14, Aguilas UMAK FC on March 22, and Don Bosco Garelli United on March 29.

Their lone April home match is scheduled on April 11 against One Taguig FC. Two fixtures still have venues to be determined: a February 21 match versus Tuloy FC and an April 19 encounter with Stallion Laguna FC.

Cebu FC is looking to reclaim the top spot it briefly held earlier in the season. The Gentle Giants currently sit third in the standings with 22 points from seven wins, two losses, and one draw, slipping down the table due to the league break and their Shopee Cup commitments.

They trail Kaya FC Iloilo and Taguig FC, both with 24 points, with Taguig holding the edge on goal difference. Manila Digger FC is close behind in fourth place with 21 points.

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