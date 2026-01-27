Cesafi volleyball: Antigua, Abas recall grueling championship fights

Grace Antigua, head coach of the USC Lady Warriors volleyball team | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The road to back-to-back Cesafi collegiate volleyball titles was anything but smooth for the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

Their head coaches recalled the nerve-wracking five-set championship battles they survived last Sunday.

READ: UC prevails over USPF in Cesafi men’s volleyball championship

USC’s Grace Antigua and UC’s John Abas both agreed that the finals were the toughest championship matches they have faced as head coaches.

This made the title defenses all the more meaningful.

The Lady Warriors outlasted the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars 25–20, 16–25, 25–20, 23–25, 21–19. Meanwhile, the Webmasters survived a dramatic showdown against the host University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 20-25, 22-20.

Both finals stretching beyond the usual match points and into gripping fifth sets.

Faith in Holy Child

The University of Cebu Webmasters men’s volleyball team | CDN Digital photo

For Abas, faith played a central role in UC’s improbable escape.

The Webmasters’ head coach turned emotional after his team scored the final two points to complete a stunning comeback and defend their crown on the Panthers’ home floor.

READ: USC outlasts USJ-R to retain Cesafi women’s volleyball title

Trailing 10-14 in the deciding set, UC regrouped to pull off a 22-20 victory.

“I’m so blessed, beyond blessed. Una sa tanan, pasalamat ko sa tanan ni Señor Sto Niño,” said Abas.

“The fifth set was unexpected. Imagine, 14-10 ang score, but we were able to bounce back. Nakita nako ang fighting spirit sa akong team. It proved nga dili lang skills ang importante, kinahanglan strong ka mentally and emotionally. Mao na akong gi-focus sa training sa akong team, ang heart strong.”

Abas admitted that in the most tense moments, all he could do was pray.

“Grabe gyud ang kulba. Ang ako na lang gibuhat ato, nangadye ko sa babaw nga ayaw lang unta iundang, padayon lang unta ni ang duwa.”‘

Mostly rookies in UC team

The challenge was magnified by the fact that more than half of UC’s roster was composed of rookies. Despite their inexperience, the young Webmasters played with the poise of veterans, delivering UC its first back-to-back titles in Cesafi men’s volleyball history.

Still, Abas acknowledged that consistency remains a work in progress, especially after UC was pushed to another five-set battle by the CIT-U Wildcats in the semifinals a day earlier.

“I believe every team has its own weakness. Kami pud, naa mi amo-a,” said Abas. “Sa semifinals kontra CIT-U, nakauna mi ug duha ka sets, pero niapas sila ug naabot gihapon sa fifth set. Mao na ang angay namo iimprove.”

The ball is round

For Antigua, toppling her former team, USJ-R, was the most difficult task she faced this season. The Lady Jaguars had beaten USC in the finals of the inaugural V-League Visayas last year, a loss that lingered with the Lady Warriors.

This time, Antigua leaned on the old adage, “the ball is round,” as USC exacted revenge when it mattered most.

But even then, the triumph did not come easily.

The Lady Warriors found themselves down 2-8 in the deciding set before clawing their way back to secure a hard-fought 21-19 win.

“Motuo gyud ko anang panultihon nga ‘The ball is round,’ kay lig-on kaayo ang USJ-R,” said Antigua.

“I know nga nindot kaayo ilang depensa, kusog ilang attack, mas hard pa gani kaysa amo-a.”

Antigua said USC focused on strengthening its blocking, while maximizing its strength at the middle.

Focus on blocking

“Ni-focus mi sa blocking kay okay na among spikers. Ang amo gyud center mao among secret weapon. Mao gyud sige namo ug push ang reception sa tunga para maglisod sila ug depensa.”

She particularly credited Angel Galinato’s late-game heroics, as the USC middle delivered crucial points in the closing stretch of the fifth set after the Lady Warriors adjusted their offense to exploit the center position.

“Ang instruction nako kang Angel Galinato kay mo-jump siya palayo sa net,” said Antigua.

“Kung duol kaayo sa net, dili na ka kahibawo asa ihatag ang bola. At least, iyang gi-follow ug namuntos gyud siya. As I’ve said, siya among secret weapon.”

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