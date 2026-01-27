PNP tracking Atong Ang in Cambodia

Charlie “Atong” Ang — NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed personnel to Cambodia to verify reports that fugitive businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang is seeking refuge there, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Tuesday.

In a television interview, Remulla said information that Ang may have already fled to Cambodia came from Julie Patidongan, a former associate of Ang who is now a government witness in the case involving the missing cockfight enthusiasts.

“It’s a suspicion and you cannot rule out anything, so lahat pinupuntahan, lahat titingnan, nandun na ‘yung mga pulis namin ngayon (so we check places, we check everything, our police are there now),” Remulla said.

READ: Atong Ang: Cops fail to find gaming tycoon despite 6 raids

He added PNP personnel are coordinating with their Cambodian counterparts as part of efforts to verify Ang’s alleged presence there.

On Monday, Col. John Guiagui, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group–National Capital Region (CIDG-NCR), said “efforts have been in place already” to verify reports that Atong Ang in Cambodia or Thailand.

Without verified physical sightings, however, Guiagui said police will continue searching for Ang in the country.

READ: BJMP: 3 jails ready for Atong Ang

The police have already searched for Ang in 18 locations in the Philippines to no avail.

Remulla said he believes Ang is operating with “at least PHP10 billion in cash.”

Atong Ang has been named the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) most wanted person in connection with the disappearance of more than 30 cockfight enthusiasts, with a PHP10-million reward offered for information leading to his arrest. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP