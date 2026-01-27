Donaire to fight in WBA world title eliminator in Yokohama this March

Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire. | FB photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Retirement is clearly not on the horizon for four-division world champion Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. who has officially been announced for a major fight card in Japan.

The 43-year-old boxer is coming off a split decision loss to Seiya Tsutsumi for the World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight world title last December in Japan.

Donaire surprised fans during a press conference on Tuesday when he confirmed he will face another Japanese fighter, Riku Masuda, in the WBA final world title eliminator for the same bantamweight belt he contested last year.

READ: Nonito Donaire eyes history in Japan world title fight

A win would give Donaire another shot at the title currently held by Tsutsumi.

The bout is scheduled for March 15 in Yokohama, Japan, as part of the “U-Next Boxing.5” fight card, which also features three world title matches, arguably some of the biggest bouts on the global stage this year.

Thailand’s Knockout CP Freshmart will take on Shokichi Iwata for the World Boxing Council (WBC) light flyweight title, while American Anthony Olascuaga faces Jukiya Iimura for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) flyweight world title.

Meanwhile, Yuni Takada and Ryusei Matsumoto will battle for the WBA minimumweight world title.

Donaire trained in Cebu ahead of his fight with Tsutsumi. Since 2021, he has won two of his last three fights, including major bouts involving the WBC bantamweight title.

He defended that title once before losing it to Naoya Inoue via technical knockout in 2022, and later challenged Alexandro Santiago Barrios for the same belt but lost by unanimous decision. Last year, he defeated Andres Campos by technical decision, earning another world title shot against Tsutsumi.

His opponent, 28-year-old Riku Masuda, is a rising Japanese champion with a 9-1 record, including eight knockouts. Masuda is known for his early stoppage of veteran Filipino contender Jonas Sultan in the first round last year in Japan. Interestingly, Masuda’s only loss came against Tsutsumi in 2023 for the Japanese bantamweight title via unanimous decision.

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