Nic Cabañero to play for Biñan in MPBL

Nic Cabañero (middle) joins Mac Cardona (left) and Renzo Subido in one of Biñan Tatak Gel’s practices. | Photo courtesy of Mac Cardona FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two-time UAAP men’s basketball scoring champion and Mythical Five member Nic Cabañero is set to play for the Biñan Tatak Gel in the upcoming Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Cabañero’s father, Dominic, confirmed the move, speaking with CDN Digital following widespread reports from various sports outlets and blogs.

READ: Duremdes named MPBL chief, Oreta assumes as commissioner

UAAP standout

Cabañero is among several graduating UAAP standouts joining the MPBL this season.

The rest includes Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Cedrick Manzano of the Adamson Falcons. He signed with the Quezon Huskers alongside Harold Alarcon, Terrence Fortea, Gerry Abadiano, and Reyland Torres.

READ: Nic Cabañero leads CTR to Cebu City Christmas League title

Observers previously linked the 6-foot-2 Cebuano guard to teams in the Korea Basketball League (KBL) and Japan B League. But no formal announcements were made.

Added firepower

As a former University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers captain, Cabañero brings added firepower to Biñan. He joins a roster that includes Marc Pingris, Mac Cardona, Carlo Lastimosa, KG Canaleta, and fellow UST alumnus Renzo Subido.

Cardona formally introduced Cabañero on Facebook Tuesday, January 27, alongside Subido.

READ: Cabañero closes UAAP chapter in heartbreaking Final Four loss

Impressive statistics

In his final UAAP season, Cabañero averaged 16.79 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.57 assists, and 1.14 steals per game, securing a second straight Mythical Five selection.

Before committing to Biñan, Cabañero returned to Cebu to play in last December’s inaugural Cebu City Christmas Invitational League with the Chase Tower Runs (CTR). He led the team to a championship win over the Blancas Golden Knights.

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