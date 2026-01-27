1,241 newly licensed professionals and 20 topnotchers mark Southwestern University PHINMA’s strong 2025 Board Exam run

Cebu City — Southwestern University PHINMA once again affirmed its commitment to student completion and success after producing 1,241 newly licensed professionals across multiple disciplines in the last quarter of 2025, marked by outstanding passing rates and an exceptional number of topnotchers in the board examinations.

Enrollment for SY 2026-2027 is ongoing. Prospective students may visit the SWU Enrollment Hub at the SWU Marketing Office (in front of SWU Medical Center) from Monday to Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Leading the results is the College of Nursing, which recorded 323 newly licensed nurses, a 99.36% passing rate for first-time takers, and an impressive 14 topnotchers in the November 2025 Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination. This further strengthened SWU PHINMA’s reputation as a premier institution for health sciences education.

The College of Dentistry also delivered remarkable performance, earning recognition as the Top 4 Best Performing Dentistry School Nationwide, with 67 new dentists and a 96% passing rate for first-time takers, including 3 topnotchers.

SWU PHINMA’s excellence is also reflected in the College of Pharmacy ranking as the Top 3 Performing School Nationwide, producing 101 newly licensed pharmacists and posting a 95.10% passing rate for first-time takers.

Strong outcomes were likewise recorded in Psychology (94 Psychometricians with 1 topnotcher, 96.88% passing rate), Radiologic Technology (84 Radiologic Technologists with 1 topnotcher, 88.64% passing rate), and Occupational Therapy, which achieved a 100% overall passing rate with 1 topnotcher.

Adding to this milestone, SWU PHINMA also posted a 100% passing rate for first-time takers in Accountancy, Veterinary Medicine, Optometry, and Physical Therapy, underscoring the university’s consistent performance across diverse professional programs.

Altogether, SWU PHINMA proudly celebrates 20 national topnotchers for 2025, each representing not only academic excellence, but also resilience, discipline, and purpose.

“These achievements reflect more than numbers—they represent dreams realized, stories of persistence, and lives transformed,” said Cheryl Jane P. Chan, COO and Executive Vice President of Southwestern University PHINMA. “At SWU PHINMA, we are deeply committed to supporting our students at every stage of their journey, ensuring they are equipped not only to pass licensure examinations, but to serve their family and contribute to the greater good of the communities with competence, compassion, and integrity.”

As SWU PHINMA continues to nurture future professionals through rigorous training, living and learning support systems, coaching unit from enrollment to employment, strong mentorship, in a home-like learning environment, the university remains steadfast in its mission to help students pursue their goals, stopping at nothing to shape professionals who will make a meaningful impact to society.

Enrollment for SY 2026-2027 is ongoing. Prospective students may visit the SWU Enrollment Hub at the SWU Marketing Office (in front of SWU Medical Center) from Monday to Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For inquiries, please reach SWU PHINMA through their FB page @swuphinma, or contact the Student Support Hub through the following channels: Hotlines: 0917-810-2300 | 0917-810-5544;Email: studentsupporthub.swu@phinmaed.com.