Libranza, Magsalin face Hong Kong foes on Feb. 28 in Manila

Photo caption: Genesis Libranza (left) and Enrique Magsalin. | Boxrec and Facebook photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino boxers Genesis Libranza and Enrique Magsalin are set to add excitement to the upcoming ‘PCSO Presents: Showdown’ boxing event on February 28 at the Elorde Sports Center in Manila.

The fight card will be headlined by unbeaten Cebuano AJ Paciones, who will face Nathaniel Dorona for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title and the Philippine GAB Youth flyweight strap.

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Bantamweight title at stake

Libranza will feature on the undercard, aiming for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific bantamweight title against undefeated Hong Kong star Rex Tso.

A 32-year-old road-warrior veteran, Libranza has fought in South Africa, China, the United States, and Thailand.

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The Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur native boasts a record of 22 wins, including 14 knockouts, and five losses.

Libranza’s career has seen ups and downs recently, with four losses in his last seven fights, including bouts in Thailand and South Africa.

His latest outing, however, marked a comeback as he scored a technical knockout over fellow Filipino Efren Segovia last November in Maramag, Bukidnon.

Hong Kong household name

Tso, a 38-year-old household name in Hong Kong boxing, is also looking to reignite his career. He remains undefeated in 23 fights with 14 knockouts and one draw.

His most recent fight was in Manila last October against Indian boxer Sagar Chouhan, which ended in a technical draw.

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Lightweight contest

Meanwhile, Magsalin (11-8-2, 1 KO) will face WBC Asia Intercontinental and ABF Lightweight Champion Raymond Poon (10-4-2, 6 KOs), also from Hong Kong.

The two will battle for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian flyweight title.

Magsalin is seeking a bounce-back win after a loss to Atsuki Sano in Japan last September.

Poon is aiming to recover from a majority-decision draw against Filipino Harry Omac in Manila last year.

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