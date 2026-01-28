Becoming Miss World Philippines: Winning more than a crown

Michelle Joy Padayhag is seen in this combination of photos with two of her mentees. Aitana Jimenez (left) represented Spain at Miss Grand International 2025 and made history as 2nd Runner-Up, the highest placement ever for Spain. Myrna Esguerra (right) represented the Philippines at Miss International 2025 and finished as 4th Runner-Up in Japan. | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As Miss World Philippines 2026 coronation night approaches, pageant communication strategist Michelle Joy Padayhag shared her views on what defines a queen worth the title.

Padayhag drew from her firsthand exposure to the international pageant scene in which as Q & A coach, she has prepared contestants.

As part of her rich experience, she has spent several weeks in India during the 72nd Miss World pageant in 2025. Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri won the crown, while the Philippines’ Krishnah Marie Gravidez placed in the Top 8 and earned the title Miss World Asia.

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Padayhag handles the Ifugao and Davao candidates in this year’s search for the Filipina representative to Miss World, who will be crowned on February 3.

Consistency beyond the stage

Padayhag said consistency separates a Miss World Philippines winner from the rest. For her, taking the crown goes far beyond stage performances.

“When you’re looking for a Miss World Philippines winner […] it’s very important to be consistent,” she said.

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She explained that this consistency must reflect clearly in a candidate’s Beauty With a Purpose, which she described as the heart of the Miss World competition.

“Dili lang sya ‘char-char’ nga advocacy. It’s something that is measurable, something sustainable, and also visible to the communities,” Padayhag said.

(It’s not an advocacy that is just for show.)

She added that advocacy must be lived and proven. She witnessed this closely during Gravidez’ campaign and Chuangsri’s eventual win.

Humility as a non-negotiable

Padayhag said humility defines a true Miss World titleholder.

“As Miss World, you’re representing an organization that is really rooted in humanitarian work. Meaning, you’re mostly like exposed to different communities,” she said.

She noted that she personally knows Gravidez to be humble. She also observed the same trait in Chuangsri during the competition.

“That’s something I really observed with Opal when she competed,” Padayhag said.

For Padayhag, a Miss World queen must stay grounded while remaining fully committed to her purpose.

After the crown: Representing the Philippines

Padayhag said the journey intensifies once a candidate wins Miss World Philippines.

“Once you win Miss World Philippines, then you have the right to represent the country for international competition. That is Miss World Festival,” she said.

She added that this process has remained consistent through the years. She cited past representatives such as Gravidez and Tracy Maureen Perez.

The Miss World Organization has yet to announce the host country and dates for the 2026 international competition.

What fans should expect—and unlearn

Padayhag said viewers can look forward to the Gala Night on January 29, which serves as the preliminary competition for this year’s Miss World Philippines. Scores from the event contribute to the first cut.

She also urged pageant fans to reflect on how they engage with candidates online.

“Something for viewers and audience to unlearn is being too judgmental. We don’t know what’s happening behind [the scenes],” she said.

Padayhag noted that many candidates deal with exhaustion, anxiety, and intense pressure throughout the competition.

As the first national pageant of 2026, with multiple crowns at stake, Miss World Philippines, as Padayhag describes it, is demanding but meaningful.

“Let’s just continue to support the girls,” she said.