SC: Adultery cases may only be filed by offended spouses

Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has said that adultery cases may only be filed by the directly offended parties, specifically the spouses involved.

In a 7-page decision promulgated on May 19, 2025 but made public Tuesday, the Court reversed a ruling of a Regional Trial Court (RTC) which had ordered the reinstatement of an adultery case filed by a representative of a husband against his wife and another individual.

READ: Marital infidelity is punishable under the law – SC

A Metropolitan Trial Court initially dismissed the adultery charge, already citing that only an offended spouse can initiate it, but was overturned by the RTC as a complaint-affidavit from the spouse was attached in the complaint filed by his associate.

The SC, however, disagreed, citing Rule 110, Section 5, of the Revised Rules of Criminal Procedure and Article 344 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) which states that adultery and concubinage are private crimes that may be prosecuted only upon a complaint filed by the offended spouse.

READ: Adultery: Woman, paramour nabbed inside Cebu City motel

According to the SC, this requirement exists “out of consideration for the aggrieved party who might prefer to suffer the outrage in silence rather than go through the scandal of a public trial.”

In this case, the complaint for adultery was not initiated by the offended spouse but by his representative.

Because of this, the SC dismissed the case, declaring that no valid complaint was filed.

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