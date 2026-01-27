Yamyamin Tops Cepca Monthly Championships

Rosendo Yamyamin (center) with Cepca officials during the awarding ceremony. | Cebu School of Chess photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rosendo Yamyamin claimed the top spot in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) Monthly Championships held last weekend at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The veteran chess player finished the six-round Swiss-format tournament with 5.5 points, narrowly missing a perfect score in Group A.

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Yamyamin started strong, winning his first three rounds against Ramil Fernandez, Stephen Rosales, and producing a major upset by defeating top-seeded Arena Grand Master (AGM) Dennis Navales in the third round.

Bounce back from draw

He settled for a draw against Ronald Ganzon in the fourth round but bounced back to secure victories over Mario Bustillo Jr. and Arena FIDE Master (AFM) Karl Christian Lasagas in the final two rounds.

Ganzon finished second with 4.5 points, while AGM Navales completed the podium in third place. In Group B, Stephen Rosales captured the championship with 4.0 points.

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AFM Lasagas placed second with 3.5 points, and Richard Ouano rounded out the top three with 3.0 points.

Winners in both groups received cash prizes of P2,000 for first place, P1,000 for second, and P500 for third.

The monthly championships also serve as qualifiers for Cepca’s prestigious year-end tournament, the highlight of Cebu’s longest-running chess association.

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