An afternoon with Ambeth Ocampo at Lost Books Cebu

Bookstores have always been more than shelves and spines. At their best, they are living rooms for ideas, safe spaces for curiosity, and meeting points for people who want to ask better questions.

Lost Books Cebu may be small bookstore, but what it creates is lasting. A space where people gather, stories continue, and where a community takes shape.

In Cebu, those spaces are becoming increasingly rare. There are only a handful of bookstores left where you are allowed to linger, sit down, and read for hours without being rushed. Some commercial spaces once made room for this kind of quiet presence, but not as much now.

Tucked inside what used to be an ATM machine, Lost Books Cebu, a tiny but mighty bookstore proves that you do not need a large space to hold meaningful conversations, host readers, or even welcome a historian for a book signing.

On January 25, 2026, Prof Ambeth Ocampo, public historian and author known for Rizal Without the Overcoat and Looking Back, visited Lost Books Cebu for a book signing and meet and greet. His presence drew a mix of readers, students, educators, and lifelong learners. Some arrived holding copies of his books, others simply came to have a conversation with the public historian.

I personally brought with me my almost 12-year-old copy of Rizal Without the Overcoat, a book that has passed through three generations of Iskolars ng Bayan in my family. Standing in line, I found myself smiling at the sight of people from different ages and life stages, all giddy in their own way, waiting patiently to meet Ocampo and have their personal copies signed. It felt less like a queue and more like a shared anticipation.

When it was finally my turn, I gave in to a question I had been holding back. I asked why he chose to come to Cebu, and more specifically, why Lost Books. His answer surprised me. He shared that he personally reached out to Lost Books to organise the event, as it coincided with his Maps and the Emergence of the Filipino Nation lecture at the National Museum of the Philippines Cebu. He added that meeting his regional readers mattered to him, which was why he chose to hold a book signing and even extended his stay.

He spoke candidly about how spaces like Lost Books represent something he has long believed in. He shared how he always dreamt of owning a bookstore himself and even considered buying La Solidaridad in Manila. When he came across Lost Books online, he was struck by the idea that even a former ATM slot could be transformed into a place where people gather, read, and engage in conversation. Perhaps, it was proof that a bookstore does not need to be grand to matter.

Watching Ocampo engage with readers that afternoon reminded me that history should live where people live. Not only in classrooms or archives, but in everyday spaces shaped by curiosity and conversation. Lost Books felt like the physical expression of that belief. It was not merely a bookstore, but a space owned by and sustained by its community.

A tiny bookstore’s power to build on memory, meaning, and belonging

That sense of community stayed with me even after the event. While scrolling through Lost Books Cebu’s social media account the day after, I came across a video that quietly captured why bookstores like this matter.

Melissa, a Cebuana, shared how her mother had always dreamed of meeting Dr Ocampo. Her mother was a reader who found his lectures invigorating and interesting, the kind that made Philippine history feel alive and personal. Books like Bonifacio’s Bolo and the 2008 edition of Rizal Without the Overcoat were part of her collection.

Nearly ten years after her mother passed away, Melissa found herself with an unexpected chance. Ocampo was coming to Cebu for a book signing at Lost Books. She knew she could not let the opportunity pass. She brought her mother’s books with her, along with a photo of her.

When she finally met Ocampo, she told him her story. She spoke about her mother’s dream of attending one of his lectures and how meeting him had always been something she wished her mother could have experienced. At that moment, the book signing became something else entirely. Lost Books moved beyond being known as the smallest bookshop in Cebu and became a place where memory, continuity, and the way stories outlive us came together.

I remember Prof. Ambeth Ocampo said to me during the book signing, “Bookstores create a community,” and now it was easy to see why. The community was there, in the queue of readers, in books passed down through generations, and in stories like Melissa’s, where memory and history met in one quiet moment.

Lost Books Cebu may be small bookstore, but what it creates is lasting. A space where people gather, stories continue, and where a community takes shape.