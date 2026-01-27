Truck carrying eggs falls into roadside pit in Sogod, Cebu

A delivery truck carrying eggs from Madridejos, Bantayan Island, bound for Cebu City, figured in a vehicular accident after it reportedly lost its brakes in Sitio Canduwang, Barangay Damolog, Sogod, Cebu, on Tuesday, January 27. | Photo courtesy of Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A truck carrying eggs from Bantayan Island figured in a road accident after it reportedly lost its brakes and fell into a shallow roadside pit in Sogod, Cebu, on Tuesday, January 27.

According to Sogod Municipal Police Station, the accident occurred at around 12:01 p.m. in Sitio Canduwang, Barangay Damolog, along the national road in Sogod, northern Cebu.

Brake failure reported

In an interview, Police Staff Sergeant Isabelo Caracena, said initial investigation showed that the truck was traveling southbound toward Cebu City when it suddenly experienced brake failure upon reaching the area.

READ: Egg shortage: Cebu City on alert amid supply chain disruptions

Unable to stop, the delivery truck veered off the road and fell into a shallow pit beside the highway, causing damage to the truck and its cargo.

“Sa initial investigation conducted, while the vehicle was going southbound, pag abot sa lugar, the vehicle experienced brake failure,” Caracena said.

The driver and two helpers were still inside the vehicle when it went off the road but managed to get out of it after the crash, police said.

Caracena said all three sustained minor injuries, including cuts and bruises on their arms, and were immediately brought to Juan B. Dosado Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Authorities said they are continuing to monitor their condition as they recover.

READ: First Filipino egg farm now ‘Certified Humane’

Egg cargo damaged

The truck was transporting eggs from Madridejos, Bantayan Island, bound for Cebu City at the time of the accident.

Police said they are still assessing how much of the cargo was damaged in the incident, as well as the extent of damage to the delivery truck.

No custody, probe continues

As of this posting, Caracena said that no complaints have been filed by the truck owner, and neither the driver nor the helpers are under police custody.

Authorities said follow-up investigation is ongoing to document the incident fully and to determine any additional factors that may have contributed to the crash of the delivery truck carrying eggs.

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