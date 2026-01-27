Cebu needs ₱19 billion for earthquake recovery

Several roads in Barangay Poblacion, Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu, were badly damaged following a magnitude 6.9 earthquake Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government might need to allocate more funds if the island is to fully recover from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in September 2025.

As of January this year, the total recovery costs may be as high as ₱19 billion, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

READ: 6.9 earthquake in Cebu: Aftershocks explained

The PDRRMO supplied the figure among the items and updates it presented in the first regular session of the Provincial Board (PB) on Monday, January 26.

Monday’s agenda included the executive department’s recovery and relief plans following the 6.9 quake as well as typhoon Tino that hit Cebu in November.

Quake claimed 81 lives

The latest report showed that the total death count from September’s fatal tremblor stands at 81. The number includes those who perished after hospital confinement due to severe injuries.

The number of affected families stands at 235,747.

READ: CDN coverage: Cebu earthquake

Meanwhile, authorities recorded a total of 138,679 partially damaged houses, and declared 7,679 totally damaged or destroyed.

Additionally, 33 of the 38 significantly affected bridges have yet to be repaired.

The Capitol also reported that 27 of the 175 impacted establishments have permanently closed due to safety concerns.

Retired colonel Dennis Pastor, PDRRMO head, said although the price of recovery is steep, other government agencies such as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) might be tapped to help.

The DPWH, said Pastor, will be the lead agency in implementing as well as setting aside budget to repair affected national roads, bridges, and classrooms.

Excluding Tino

The figures do not yet include those related to typhoon Tino. The province continues to coordinate with the national government to come up with a final tally related to the storm.

“The earthquake is only in the province, so we conducted the PDNA (Post-Disaster Needs Assessment) and RRP (Recovery and Rehabilitation Plan). This is the recovery plan for three years. But for Tino, because the event involves two or more provinces, it is the region that takes control of the conduct of the PDNA and RRP,” Pastor explained.

READ: Cebu quake-hit businesses can apply for up to ₱300k loan – DTI

The Capitol has also submitted a proposal to the national government, seeking permission to use its own recovery framework and plans related to Tino.

Lifting the ‘State of Calamity‘

Meanwhile, the PDRRMO plans to lift the State of Calamity in the province in relation to September’s earthquake.

The province has declared two separate States of Calamity, one for the quake and the other for typhoon Tino. A State of Calamity opens government access to calamity funds needed to help affected areas.

READ: SSS offers Calamity Loan Program to Cebu earthquake victims, typhoon-affected members

“The province, for the earthquake event, we can declare it with the recommendation of the council (PDRRMC) this Thursday, but for the Tino event, we have to wait for the report of the Office of the Civil Defense,” said Pastor.

Lifting the State of Calamity, however, involves processes, the PDRRMO chief said.

These include terminating all search and rescue operations as well as coming up with the official and complete PDNA and RRP.

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