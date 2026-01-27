Mandaue garbage transfer station yields temporary livelihood in recyclables

Some residents collect recyclables in the Mandaue Green Learning Park from the portion that’s being used as a temporary garbage transfer site.| CDN Digital Photo/Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Some residents of Mandaue are making use of the temporary transfer station in the Mandaue Green Learning Park (MGLP) to collect recyclable materials such as plastics, cardboard, and bottles.

The park, which was previously rehabilitated into an ecological area, is being used temporarily as a collection point while the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City addresses ongoing operational challenges.

Gina Caranggi said she spends long hours in the transfer site, sometimes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., picking up discarded items such as water bottles, broken basins, buckets, wires, and cans.

Making a living from the recyclables market

Plastic goes for ₱5 per kilo, cans also for ₱5 per kilo, and cardboard for ₱3 per kilo. Caranggi can earn up to ₱500 a day, depending on how long she stays in the site. Caranggi was previously employed, but she is no longer working.

Read also: Cebu City not against waste-to-energy solution, says Archival

“Makatabang gyud ni og dagko kay naa man daghan diri walay trabaho, ang ubang ulitawo nga (underage) makapangwarta sila diri,” said Caranggi. (This can help a lot because some people here don’t have jobs. Some young men can earn some money here.)

Joy Epe, another collector, said her earnings depend on the type and amount of materials she gathers, with some days yielding around ₱300.

“Makakwarta sad mi nga naa diri transfer station kay naay huwad,” said Epe. (We can make some money here in the transfer station because plenty of materials are being poured out here.)

A short-term arrangement for Mandaue City’s trash

For them, the temporary station allows residents to make use of materials while helping with everyday expenses.

Caranggi and Epe are among those allowed to stay inside learning park; they were previously part of the former Umapad dumpsite community.

Architect Aracelli Barlam, head of the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office, clarified that only a portion of the park is being used as a temporary garbage station.

She emphasized that the arrangement is short-term, intended to support waste management while the Binaliw landfill implements safety measures following a deadly trash slide on Jan. 8, 2026.

Read also: Cebu faces waste crisis after fatal landfill slide

DENR closed this former dumpsite in 2018

“Part of the property of the city, we refer to it as the Mandaue Green Learning Park. But the original area that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) closed in 2018 remains untouched. The park is now 16 hectares. When we started it, it was two hectares, then five hectares. The two-hectare area was what got shut down, but the rest of the open area belongs to the city,” said Barlam.

The Mandaue Green Learning Park was formerly a dumpsite that the DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau closed in 2018, in compliance with Republic Act 9003. The site was declared a hazard due to methane gas.

The area was later rehabilitated into an ecological park. Because of the recent garbage situation, a portion of the park is temporarily being used so the city’s waste collection service can proceed.

However, the city’s garbage is now being collected by a private hauler and transported to a site in Consolacion under a three-month agreement that is costing Mandaue City around ₱60 million.

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