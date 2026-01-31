How the world’s top 5 beauty pageants differ—and why it matters

Candidates of Miss World Philippines have been conducting medical missions as part of their view that beauty “paired with service, becomes something powerful.” The competition is set to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. | Miss World/FB

In a pageant era shaped by branding, advocacy, and strategy, international question and answer coach Michelle Joy Padayhag said understanding the differences among the world’s major beauty pageants is essential, not just for aspiring candidates, but for audiences as well.

Padayhag identified Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International, Miss Grand International, and Miss Earth as her top five international competitions, each with its own identity and expectations.

“Lahi-lahi gyud og atake ang pageant,” she said. (Each pageant has a different approach.)

Miss Universe and Miss World: spectacle versus substance

Padayhag described Miss Universe as the most celebrated pageant globally, citing its massive network and loyal following.

“Miss Universe will always be Miss Universe,” she said, recalling her experience watching the competition live in Thailand. “Makita gyud nimo nga daghan kaayo og tao, bisan gikan pa sa pinakalayo nga country.” (You will see so many people, even from the farthest country.)

She described Miss World as unique for its intellectual and advocacy-driven format.

“It’s the only competition that has the fast-track, head-to-head challenge, debate, and sports,” she said. “Murag thesis defense gyud ang Beauty with a Purpose.” (Speaking about Beauty with a Purpose is almost like a thesis defense.)

She added that Miss World’s absence of a swimsuit competition and emphasis on cultural showcases, such as Dances of the World, further sets it apart.

Miss International and Miss Grand: discipline and strategy

Padayhag said Miss International stands out for its focus on friendship, discipline, and sustainability, values she associates strongly with Japan.

“They really emphasize the Sustainable Development Goals,” she said, adding that she has seen this firsthand while mentoring candidates like Myrna Esguerra and preparing Katrina Johnson.

Meanwhile, Miss Grand International (MGI), often misunderstood, offers what Padayhag described as a balance between entertainment and real-world preparation.

“MGI teaches girls how to be strategic in life,” she said. “They even think about business proposals and what’s next after pageants.”

Miss Earth and the importance of alignment

Completing her top five, Padayhag cited Miss Earth as an increasingly relevant platform, especially amid climate change and environmental challenges.

“Most of the girls are bright—scientists, from the academe, with backgrounds in science,” she said. “We need more earth warriors.”

Ultimately, Padayhag stressed that choosing the right pageant is about alignment.

“Pageantry is like applying for a job,” she said. “You have to match your personality and capabilities with the platform.”

Preparation, she added, should take six months to one year, allowing candidates to build a clear narrative before stepping onstage.

“When you’re already in the competition, dili na ka pataka (You can no longer act haphazardly). You’re there to compete and enjoy.”

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