Stabbing in Naga City, Cebu injures man; suspect on the run

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are searching for a suspect who remains at large after a man was stabbed during a late-night altercation in Barangay Langtad, City of Naga, Cebu, on Monday evening, Jan. 26.

The incident, classified as frustrated homicide, occurred at 11:30 p.m. in Sitio Mujon 1, according to the City of Naga Police Station.

Police said that the victim, a 27-year-old married man, sustained stab wounds in his left arm and abdomen after intervening in a scuffle that involved relatives.

Altercation escalates to stabbing

In an interview on Tuesday, Jan. 27, Police Chief Master Sergeant Menandro Boligor, the case investigator, said the violence erupted after the suspect’s son and the victim’s brother-in-law figured in a fistfight.

He said the victim was not initially in the confrontation and only attempted to pacify those involved.

“Ang anak sa suspect og ang brother-in-law sa victim ang nagsukmagay unya ang biktima, igo rang niuwang unya gidunggab siya sa suspect pag-uwang niya,” Boligor said. (The suspect’s son and victim’s brother-in-law were in a fistfight. The victim only tried to break the fight up, but the suspect stabbed him instead.)

Investigators said that the suspect, who is related by affinity to the victim’s wife, had been drinking prior to the incident. The victim and his brother-in-law were reportedly not intoxicated.

Police confirmed that the suspect used an ice pick, which was already in his possession.

The victim was rushed to the City of Naga Infirmary, where he remained as of Tuesday, Jan. 27. Authorities said he is currently focused on recovering from his injuries.

Suspect on the run

Following the stabbing, the suspect fled the area. Responding police officers have yet to locate him.

As of this writing, the suspect remained at large, and police said follow-up operations were ongoing to track him down.

Authorities also said no discussions on settlement or the filing of charges have taken place so far, as the victim’s recovery remains the priority.

Police urged anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to coordinate with the City of Naga Police Station as the investigation continues.

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