USPF pounce on Benedicto for fourth win in Cesafi 15-under tournament

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers pray after winning their game in the Cesafi Season 25 15-under tournament. | CDN Digital Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers completed a convincing 74-33 rout of the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 Under-15 Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Baby Panthers improved to 4-2 in six games, strengthening their push for a Final Four berth.

Arnold Flores led the way for USPF with 16 points in a one-sided contest that saw the Baby Panthers build a lead as large as 41 points, capped by the final score.

Panthers didn’t let their guard down

Elijah Momodu and Isiah Inesola provided steady support, finishing with eight points each for USPF.

Anton Cometa paced Benedicto with seven points, as the Baby Cheetahs slipped to a 2-5 win-loss record.

USPF came out firing early, taking a 19-11 advantage at the end of the opening quarter and stretching their lead to 42-23 at halftime.

The Baby Panthers showed no signs of easing up in the second half, continuing to press the action and eventually pulling away for their biggest lead en route to the comfortable victory.

SHS-AdC Magis Eagles surprise CEC Dragons

In the other game, Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) pulled off a surprise 54-42 win over the favored Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons.

The victory lifted the Magis Eagles to an even 4-4 slate, while CEC absorbed its third loss in seven outings.

Carlos Torres topscored for SHS-AdC with 13 points, while Sean Conopio and Gab Budde added 11 points apiece.

Niño Roman finished with 12 points for CEC, while Cedric Dela Rosa contributed nine points.

Read also: CEC Dragons sweep Cesafi 12-U games, enter playoffs unbeaten

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