Chainsaw operator killed by falling tree branch in Oslob

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A chainsaw operator died after a tree branch fell and pierced his head in Purok Can-umay, Barangay Tumalog, Oslob town, on Monday afternoon, January 26, 2026.

The victim was identified as John Baoy Albaran, 33, a resident of Purok Lumbay, Barangay Lengigon, Argao town.

According to Alejandro Batobalonos, chief of the Oslob Municipal Police Station, Albaran had been contracted to cut a tree when the accident occurred.

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Batobalonos said a concerned citizen reported the incident to the police.

He added that a branch of the tree suddenly fell and pierced the victim’s head, resulting in his untimely death.

“Na-aksidenti siya, wala magdahom nga ang sanga maounta sa iyang ulo,” Batobalonos said. (He met with an accident and did not expect that the branch would fall onto his head.)

Personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) rushed the victim to the nearest hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

READ: Teenager crushed to death by coconut tree in Sogod, Cebu

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