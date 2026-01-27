Cebu in talks exploring waste-to-energy project with China

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan (left) pays a courtesy visit on Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Jan. 26, 2026, at the Capitol, Cebu City. | Photo from Cebu Provincial Government

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, Cebu Province is exploring the possibility of partnering with the Chinese Government for a planned waste-to-energy (WTE) facility.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan paid a courtesy visit on Cebu’s top officials, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, on Monday, Jan. 26.

The discussions raised during the meetings involved exploring opportunities to strengthen cooperation not only between the two countries but also down to the local level, said China’s Consul-General in Cebu, Zhang Zhen.

Waste-to-energy technology

“Both sides stressed that we will further explore opportunities to strengthen bilateral relationships and bilateral cooperation at the local levels. And our new ambassador, Mr. Jing Quan, he also makes it very clear (that he) is committed to stabilizing the bilateral political ties,” Zhang told reporters on the sidelines of the Chinese Consulate General’s press briefing on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

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These included possible partnerships in technology and energy, particularly WTE, which the provincial government has been pushing in the wake of the Binaliw tragedy.

“So, we also hope we can share all these kinds of high tech with the Cebuanos,” added Zhang.

Aside from addressing garbage issues, the envoy also shared how WTE plants have helped reduce power costs in major Chinese cities, including the capital, Beijing.

Metro Cebu’s waste management challenges

Cebu is facing another crisis tied to solid waste management, when the privately operated landfill in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City, collapsed last Jan. 8, killing 37 people, including a rescuer.

According to the Capitol and several officials of Cebu City, the establishment of a WTE facility is a “long overdue solution” to Metro Cebu’s garbage woes.

Read more: Cebu City not against waste-to-energy solution, says Archival

In fact, the provincial government started to entertain several proposals from potential project proponents.

Baricuatro’s administration wants to begin construction of the WTE plant within the year and have it operational by 2027.

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